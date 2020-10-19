NOON HOUR UPDATE...
The rest of this week features slim chances for rain, also a warming trend.
Today, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds – temps peak in the low to mid-60s.
Tomorrow and Wednesday we’ll see more clouds than sun, with just a slight chance for an isolated shower. Morning lows will be in the 50s, afternoon highs 70-ish. Thursday, temps could reach the mid-70s under a mostly sunny sky.
Then, over the weekend, there will be a downturn in temperature as a cold front pushes through the region (likely doing so dry). Mid to upper 60s Saturday, then near 60 Sunday.
In the tropics: TD #27 has become Epsilon. It is heading in the general direction of Bermuda, but as of now, should turn away from the US East Coast.
Mark
--------------------------------------
MONDAY, TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY..
Today looks like a pleasant day overall. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s and while it won't be as sunny as it was yesterday, it's still going to be a nice day. You can expect partly sunny skies through the afternoon.
Tomorrow and Wednesday we're going to warm up even a pinch more. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 60s/low 70s! There may be some patchy fog early tomorrow morning along with a chance for a passing shower, but most of the day should feature dry weather. You can expect more of the same for Wednesday; some patchy fog in the morning with a chance for a shower, but most of the day will be dry.
LOOKING AHEAD...
On Thursday and Friday, we're expected to hit 70 degrees in some areas! It will feel mild with partly sunny skies. We continue to look sunny and dry for the upcoming weekend. Saturday’s highs are expected to be in the mid 60s while Sunday’s temperatures look slightly cooler with high temperatures only reaching the upper 50s.
Lorin Richardson with Scot Haney
----------------------------------------------------
OCTOBER AVERAGES AND EXTREMES…
During October, the normal high drops from 69 degrees on the 1st to 58 degrees on the 31st. The normal low goes from 46 degrees to 37 degrees over the 31-day period. On average, we get 4.37” of rain.
The hottest temperature on record for October is 91 degrees, and that happened twice (on the 2nd in 1927 and on the 7th in 1963). It was 90 degrees on October 17, 1908, and that is the latest 90-degree temperature on record for the Greater Hartford Area. The coldest temperature on record is 17 degrees and that happened on the 18th in 1978. The wettest October was in 2005 when we had 16.32” of rain. The snowiest October was in 2011 when we had 12.3” of snow. That happened during Winter Storm Alfred, which occurred just before Halloween. The heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in the state.
During the month on October, we lose 1 hour and 20 minutes of daylight. Sunrise on the 1st is at 6:48 am and sunset is at 6:31 pm. On the 31st, sunrise is at 7:23 am and sunset is at 5:45 pm.
THE FIRST FREEZE…
On average, the first freeze (32 degrees or lower) in the Greater Hartford Area occurs on October 14th. The earliest freeze on record was on September 20th in 1979, when the low was 30 degrees. The latest first freeze occurred on November 11th in 1920. This September (2020), the temperature almost dipped to freezing on the 22nd, when the low was 33 degrees.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
