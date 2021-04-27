THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
After a milder day with temperatures warming into the upper 60s/lower 70s inland, and to within a few degrees of 60 along the shoreline… a pleasant evening is on tap! Temps head slowly into the 50s after sunset. They’ll bottom out between 45 and 50 as clouds will increase, lower and thicken overnight. The clouds are in association with a warm front passes through the region, with it we can’t rule out an isolated shower.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
In the wake of a warm front, our ‘Hump Day’ will feature intervals of sun and clouds. Now, dependent upon how much sun we see dictates how warm it will get! If there is less cloud cover, temperatures could warm to, if not above, 80 degrees away from the Sound. Conversely, with more clouds than sun, they’ll likely only hit the 70s. While most of the day will be dry, there is a chance for isolated showers, perhaps a thunderstorm, toward the evening commute as a disturbance passes through the region.
With a frontal system in the region, Thursday looks to be primarily overcast with scattered showers… especially later in the day (a thunderstorm is possible as well). Given this, it won’t be *as* warm as tomorrow, instead highs will only be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. It’s not until Friday when a cold front pushes through the region, that rain chances will decrease.
THE WEEKEND…
The first weekend of May still looks pretty good. Saturday will be breezy and cool as temperatures peak near 60. Then Sunday won’t be as windy, and it will be milder with highs 65-70! Both days feature dry and brighter weather.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday, as of now appears to be dry with highs between 70 and 75. By Tuesday, however, chances for rain increase.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
-------------------------------
A CONFIRMED TORNADO IN KENT...
The National Weather Service out of Albany, New York surveyed damage in Kent that was caused by last Wednesday's severe thunderstorms. They determined the damage was caused by a high-end EF-0 tornado that produced maximum winds of 85 mph. The tornado started in Bulls Bridge then lifted over South Kent. It was on the ground for 2 minutes, from 2:49 pm until 2:51 pm. The path width was 30 yards, and the path length was 1 mile. Damage was relatively minor and there were no injuries. A few trees were snapped and uprooted. Part of a solid wood fence was damaged, and a car roof canopy was blown away by the strong winds.
For Connecticut, this was the earliest tornado on record! The previous record was April 26, 1961 when an F1 tornado occurred in Tolland County. The National Weather service admits this was a tough call to make between straight line wind damage and damage caused by a weak tornado.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
