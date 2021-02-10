Be careful driving and walking this morning. Any untreated surface is likely to be very slippery!
TODAY, 2/10/21…
High pressure will move into New England today with a cold northwesterly flow. The sky will be mostly sunny, but temperatures will peak in the range of 30-35. A brisk northwesterly breeze will keep wind chills in the teens and lower 20s.
There will likely be an increase in cloud cover tonight, but temperatures will dip into the teens before the clouds thicken up.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
A series of storm systems will move off the East Coast later this week. The first storm could brush coastal Connecticut with light snow or flurries tomorrow morning, but most likely the snow will stay to our south. Morning clouds will give way to a partly sunny sky. The colder than normal weather will continue with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Tomorrow night will be partly cloudy and cold with lows 10-18.
Another storm will move off the coast on Friday, but it will do so well to the south of New England. Therefore, snow appears unlikely. Instead, we are forecasting a mix of clouds and sunshine. The air should be somewhat colder with highs 25-30.
THE VALENTINE’S DAY WEEKEND…
The weekend will start out nice with dry, cold weather on Saturday. After some morning sunshine, we expect an increase in cloud cover during the afternoon. Highs should be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
A coastal storm will more than likely impact the state on Sunday, Valentine’s Day. We could see anything from snow to a wintry mix and rain. As usual, everything depends on the storm track and how rapidly the storm develops. At this point, we are forecasting snow and a wintry mix. Highs should be in the low and middle 30s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
The departing storm will pull very cold air into the state on Monday. Highs should be in the low and middle 20s despite brilliant sunshine. It’ll be windy too! Therefore wind chills will be in the single digits and lower teens.
Another storm could move into Southern New England on Tuesday, but that comes with a low degree of confidence. The GFS model keeps us dry and cold with high pressure in place. However, the European Model is forecasting a storm to move up the East Coast with snow and a wintry mix arriving during the afternoon. We’ll keep you updated!
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
