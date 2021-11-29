THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A ridge of high pressure will move into New England tonight. That means the sky will be mainly clear, and the wind will become very light. It also means temperatures will dip to some rather chilly levels. The mercury will fall through the 30s this evening, and overnight lows will range from the upper teens to the mid-20s.
TUESDAY…
A weak disturbance will move into the region tomorrow, but it will have very little moisture to work with. The sky will become mostly cloudy, and a flurry or sprinkle is possible in a few locations during the early afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s on the last day of November!
The clouds will break up in the late afternoon and evening, then the sky will become clear tomorrow night. Temperatures will bottom out in the 20s.
THE BEGINNING OF DECEMBER…
Wednesday, December 1st, marks the beginning of the meteorological winter! For record keeping purposes, the meteorological winter includes all of December, January, and February. The winter solstice will occur on Tuesday, December 21st at 10:59 am.
Wednesday is shaping up to be a nice day. High pressure will come through with mostly sunny skies, and a light west to southwesterly breeze. Plus, the air will be seasonably chilly with highs in the mid-40s.
A weak storm system will bring a round of rain or mixed precipitation late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. We may then see some partial clearing before a cold front arrives during the afternoon with the next round of showers. Temperatures are expected to reach the low and mid-50s before the front arrives, which is quite pleasant for early December!
Colder air will move into the state on a brisk northwest wind Thursday night and Friday. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny Friday, and temperatures will peak in the mid-40s. Friday night will be clear and cold with lows in the 20s.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF DECEMBER…
A weak storm may swing through Southern New England on Saturday. It could bring a round of rain and snow during the afternoon. A light accumulation of snow is possible especially in portions of Northern Connecticut. It is shaping up to be a chilly day with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Sunday will be much brighter, but not much warmer. Early morning lows will range from 20-25, and afternoon highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
This is our next chance for a significant storm. As is often the case, the type of precipitation we’ll see greatly depends on the storm track. At this early state, the GFS model is forecasting snow and mixed precipitation to change to all rain on Monday. Meanwhile, the European Model has a colder track and is forecasting snow for most of the state. We’ll keep you updated!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.