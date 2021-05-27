THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
Temperatures this evening will go from the 70s into the 60s, under a mainly clear sky. Overnight, they’ll bottom out between 50 and 55. By daybreak, scattered clouds will overspread the state.
As we’ve been forecasting, a beneficial/widespread rain is on the way for the Holiday weekend (in fact, 2 rounds of rain). Beneficial in that we need the rain, it’s just poorly timed. Additionally, temperatures will go to unseasonably cool levels. If you have outdoor plans, you may want to be thinking of alternate ones.
FRIDAY…
A storm system currently moving through the middle of the country heads our way and arrives as we close out the week. Tomorrow will start out with limited sunshine, then become overcast. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler, as the mercury will peak in the 60s early afternoon with rain becoming likely toward the evening commute. This is compliments of an area of low pressure passing to the south of CT, given we’ll be on the northern extent rain will become steady and at times heavier into Friday night. This first round of rain could drop half an inch to an inch of rain, with locally higher amounts.
MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND…
Unfortunately, the forecast for the 3-day weekend isn’t getting better --- instead, it’s going the other direction. Rain from Friday night lasts into Saturday morning but tapers to scattered showers… and isolated showers can’t be ruled out Saturday afternoon (otherwise, it’s mostly cloudy – there could be partial clearing). Additionally, with a northeasterly flow/breeze, it will be unseasonably cool (some may argue ‘chilly’) as temperatures only peak between 55 and 60! Get this: our forecast highs are closer to the average low for May 29th. For comparison, the normal high is in the mid-70s.
Then, Sunday, temps top out between 60 and 65. Again, it will be breezy. The second round of rain begins during the afternoon and continues into the night, as another area of low pressure develops to our south and pass to our east as it lifts north.
The one day we could *possibly* salvage is Memorial Day Monday: showers may linger into the morning hours… then, there could be some partial clearing, with enough sun highs could exceed 70! This is the optimistic path, as some models are indicating more showers to close out the 3-day weekend.
NEXT WEEK…
Tuesday appears dry and warmer with temperatures running several degrees above average as we kick off the month of June! Then, Wednesday should be even warmer. Chances for rain/storms look to increase a bit, Wednesday into Thursday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(2) comments
The brooks brothers trailers are a US manufacturer of high quality trailers and equipment used in a variety of industries. Our products are used around the world building infrastructure, maintaining energy grids, and improving the flow of resources and products to customers. Under the present ownership since 1975, our brand identity has steadily increased from a small regional market to our current international customer base.
https://www.brooksbrotherstrailers.com/
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.