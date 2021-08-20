TODAY, 8/20/21…
There is a good chance we’ll squeeze in a dry day to end the week. Today will be partly cloudy, humid, and very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. With enough sunshine, the temperature could top out close to 90 in some locations. The risk of a shower or thunderstorm will be low. We can certainly use a break!
THE WEEKEND…
This weekend, we’ll have to keep an eye on what will become Hurricane Henri. Henri is currently a strong tropical storm centered between the East Coast of the United States and Bermuda. The National Hurricane Center’s official track has the center of Henri passing just to the east of Connecticut Sunday evening into Monday morning as a strong tropical storm. Several of our guidance models are coming onboard with this scenario. Remember, a track over Cape Cod would mean rain will have a greater impact on Connecticut than wind. However, a more westward track, which now appears likely, will result in rain and wind.
For now, we believe Saturday will be ok. We are forecasting partly sunny skies and the possibility of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. The air will be warm and humid with highs in the 80s. The risk for showers, thunderstorms, and windy conditions will be on the rise Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. It all depends on the track of Henri. We’ll keep you updated as new information comes into the Early Warning Forecast Center!
NEXT WEEK…
If Henri slows down or stalls, showers could linger into Monday. However, the storm could also be moving away from Connecticut at this point. For now, we expect partly sunny skies and the chance for a shower or thunderstorm. It is going to be hot and humid with highs near 90.
Tuesday and Wednesday could be even hotter with highs in the lower 90s. The sky should be partly sunny. For now, we are not expecting showers or thunderstorms on Tuesday, but a few storms could pop up in the afternoon heat on Wednesday.
Thursday should be partly to mostly cloudy, and there may be a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs should be in the upper 80s, and the air will remain humid.
THURSDAY RECAP…
Rainfall from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred ranged from less than 1” to 5” or more! West Hartford received 5.12” of rain, and South Windsor received 5.0”. The tropical downpours resulted in significant road and poor drainage flooding in parts of the state. Hartford was one of the locations that was hit very hard. Wind damage occurred in Thompson, where the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down. It will likely take a visit from a survey team to determine the strength, path length, and path width of the tornado.
THE 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF HURRICANE BOB WAS YESTERDAY…
Hurricane Bob swept through Southern New England 30 years ago, on August 19, 1991. The eye passed over Block Island at 1:30 in the afternoon, then it made landfall again over Newport, Rhode Island. In Connecticut, we had our fair share of wind and rain. Parts of the state received 7” of rain. However, the strongest winds were over eastern portions of Southern New England. There was a gust 105 mph on Block Island, and a gust to 115 mph in Chatham, Massachusetts. There was a storm surge of 5-8 feet along the coast of Rhode Island, but the storm surge was 12-15 feet over the upper end of Buzzards Bay!
JULY 2021…
At Bradley Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), there was measurable rainfall on 19 of the 31 days. The total of 10.15” makes July of 2021 the 3rd wettest July on record (and records date back to 1905). July 1938 was the wettest July on record with 11.24” of rain. July 2009 is in second place with 11.17” of rain.
The average temperature was 73.0 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees cooler than normal. The hottest temperature was 93 degrees, and that occurred on the 6th, 7th, and the 16th. There were no heat waves, which is unusual for July. The coolest temperature was 52 degrees on the 31st.
90-DEGREE TALLY…
Through today, August 19th, there have been 21 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. There were 2 days in May, 9 days in June, 5 days this July, and so far, 5 days in August. Through the 19th of August last year, there were 35 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. That total increased to a record 39 days before the summer came to an end!
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
