THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
After some late day clearing, clouds move back in this evening. In the meantime, in tandem with a diminishing wind, temperatures initially drop into the mid and upper 30s. By daybreak, they’re back to near, if not above, 40. Also by then, scattered rain showers become likely.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
Like today, tomorrow will be mild with temperatures warming well into the 40s. Unlike today, tomorrow will be wet. Scattered showers in the morning increase in coverage and intensity as the day progresses. Rain continues tomorrow night, heavy at times… with the mild temperatures leading to snowmelt and perhaps over 1” of rain, poor drainage flooding could become possible.
Conditions go downhill, even more so, Friday tomorrow morning as cold air filters into the state around the commute (from north to south). Because temperatures aloft initially remain mild, we’ll see freezing rain and sleet. Travel will become slick --- especially on untreated surfaces. Highs will be in the predawn hours, between 35 and 40. By the evening commute, many towns will be in the 20s! So any standing water will freeze. Before the precipitation ends, we could see a transition (briefly) to some snow. When it comes to accumulation, inland areas near the Massachusetts border could get a coating to an inch or two.
There is still some uncertainty as to the timing of the transition and depth of cold air. This will impact the role freezing rain or sleet will have on the day. Regardless, it will be a tough day for getting around, from the AM commute to the PM commute.
THE WEEKEND…
Fortunately, the weekend will feature dry and bright weather. Saturday is cold and breezy with highs in the 20s. Of course, that wind will make it feel colder (but nothing like we’ve already had to endure this winter). Sunday, thanks to calmer wind, temperatures start out in single digits… then warm to near if not above 30.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week looks quiet and dry, as of now. Morning lows will range from the teens to lower 20s with afternoon highs in the low to mid-30s.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
OMG - sooo need more of these Winter Storms. Found such improved sleep and felt better rested NOT HAVING TO LISTEN TO IDIOTS AND THEIR LITTLE WANNABE RACECARS blatting away (as if it were to anyone's benefit)
C'mon wintery winterness.
This is hardly a storm, Haney Hiney did it again!
I already want spring as soon as possible, and they pass the snowfall! What a nightmare
I'm not looking forward to next Tuesday with those temps in the single digits.
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
That would be proofreading and not spellcheck because both of those other words are correctly spelled.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
