NOON HOUR UPDATE...
The rest of today, during the daylight hours, will be dry but cloudy. Temps again will reach the 40s, continuing our stretch milder than normal weather.
This evening, scattered showers develop across CT. Steady and at times heavier rain comes tonight, and begins to taper toward daybreak tomorrow. While most of the state will receive rain, in extreme NW CT a little wintry precip may mix in across the higher elevations.
Tomorrow, there will be partial clearing after the steadier rain ends… and isolated/scattered showers can’t be ruled out during the afternoon hours. Temps will be mild, 45-50 for highs. Sunday should be dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but windy and a bit cooler (40-45). MLK, Jr. Monday should also be dry with temps again trending cooler, but they’ll still be near/above average for mid-January.
Mark
-------------------------------------
THIS MORNING:
There's a pretty good amount of fog and some mist out there this morning, so please be careful. And where there's fog and mist, with temps around the freezing mark, there could be some patchy black ice, so exercise caution this morning.
FRIDAY…
There might be a little sunshine this morning, but the sky will be mainly cloudy. A few sprinkles may develop during the afternoon, but most of the day will be dry. Highs will range from 40-45. Rain will become steadier and heavier tonight. That’s when a cold front will approach Southern New England along with a developing coastal storm. Much of the state will get a good drenching, especially after midnight. Lows tonight will be in the 30s, likely remaining above freezing across most of the state. That means we won’t have to worry about icy conditions. Roads will be wet, although there will be some big puddles. A brief period of mixed precipitation is possible in portions of Northern Connecticut, but it shouldn't be anything to worry about.
THE WEEKEND…
Fortunately, the heavy rain won’t last long. It will quickly end by mid to late tomorrow morning. Rainfall totals across much of the state will range from 1-2”, but locally higher amounts are possible. After the rain departs, the sun will try to make an appearance, but clouds are expected to fill back in during the afternoon. A northwesterly breeze will strengthen as well. However, it will be unseasonably mild with highs 45-50.
Tomorrow night will be partly to mostly cloudy and blustery, but not too cold. Lows will range from 28-35.
Sunday will be partly sunny, windy and chilly. A passing flurry or snow shower will be possible. Highs will range from 38-45. A westerly wind will gust to over 30 mph at times and that will certainly make it feel colder.
NEXT WEEK…
We took any chance for snow out of Monday’s forecast. A weak coastal storm will be too far offshore. However, a disturbance aloft will stir up a lot of clouds. It’ll be breezy and a little colder too with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.
Wednesday should be partly sunny, windy and seasonably cold. We are forecasting highs in the middle 30s. A flurry is possible.
The forecast for the end of the week is tricky. Some guidance models are predicting a developing coastal storm with a cold high pressure system to our north. For now, we are forecasting increasing cloudiness on Thursday with snow developing in the evening. Highs should range from 30-35. The forecast for this time period is highly subject to change!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
-------------------------------------------------
DECEMBER 2020…
December went into the record books as a mild and wet month with above average snowfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford area was 33.7 degrees, which is 2.1 degrees above normal. Total precipitation was 5.18”, which is 1.94” above normal. Total snowfall was 13.3”, which is 5.5” above normal.
There was one named winter storm, Winter Storm Bailey. It began on the evening of December 16th and it ended around midday on the 17th. Snowfall ranged from 8” to 16.5”.
A powerful storm had a major impact on the state on Christmas Day! It was a wet, warm and windy December 25th across Connecticut! With 2.12” of rain at Bradley Airport, where official records are maintained for the Hartford Area, Christmas 2020 went down as the wettest since records have been kept (they go back to 1905!). The prior record was 1.39” from Christmas 1979. Additionally, temperatures were exceptionally mild. The high at Bradley was 63°, just 1° shy of the December 25th record that was set in 1964! Rainfall totals ranged from 1.5 to 4”. Simsbury hit the jackpot with 3.94 inches! Heavy rain, in tandem with snow melt, led to poor drainage, basement and river flooding. The wind was also a big headline with this storm as gusts generally ranged from 50-60 mph. This led to around 35,000 power outages across the state. The peak gust came in from Greenwich, at 71 mph!
JANUARY AVERAGES & EXTREMES…
In January, the average high is 35 degrees on the 1st and the 31st. By January 7th, the average high dips to 34 degrees and it remains 34 degrees through the 23rd. The average low is 19 degrees on the 1st, and 18 degrees the 31st. The average low dips to 17 degrees on the 9th and it remains 17 degrees through the 21st. The first month of the year is also our of the year. Average snowfall for January is 12.3”. These statistics are for the Greater Hartford area. During the month of January, we gain 49 minutes of daylight.
The record high for January is 72 degrees. It was set on January 6, 2007. The record low is 26 below zero, set on January 22, 1961. The snowiest January on record was in 2011 when there was a grand total of 54.3” of snow! That is the all-time snowiest month on record for the Greater Hartford Area!
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.