NOON HOUR UPDATE...
Rain will be likely though the rest of today, heavy at times… the timing is not good for the evening commute, as visibility will be poor and hydroplaning could be an issue. By later tonight, when the bulk of the rain has fallen, 1-2” is likely with locally higher amounts (there could be isolated poor drainage flooding). The intensity of the wind will also increase: gusts this afternoon/evening could reach 45-55mph, leading to the possibility of isolated power outages. Thunderstorms are also possible… and somewhere in the region, a tornado cannot be ruled out. Temperatures trend milder, up to/over 60 later today in many towns.
Tomorrow, we’ll see more clouds than sun with a chance for scattered showers. Temperatures will peak early in the day, then drop into the 40s during the afternoon hours.
Wed/Thu appear dry, as does most of Friday. As we close out the week and head into the weekend, a coastal storm could be nearby… but the latest model runs keep it offshore. There is lot of uncertainty regarding this timeframe, so stay tuned!
Mark
A MESSY DAY TODAY...
We have issued an Early Warning Weather Alert, as we're expecting heavy rain and gusty winds later this morning, this afternoon and this evening. Gusts could top 50 MPH in areas of our state and there is a potential for downed trees & downed wires which could result in power outages.
There is a Wind Advisory in effect for most of the state through tonight. Southerly winds will really pick up this afternoon and as mentioned above, they could gust in excess of 50 MPH. Rain will be heavy at times through the evening, and we could see some scattered thunderstorms as well. However, temperatures will be mild, near 60 degrees as the storm system remains to our west.
TUESDAY AND THE REST OF THE WEEK...
Heading into Tuesday, the heavy rain will taper off, although we are still looking at showers throughout the day. You'll also see intervals of sunshine tomorrow. It will be windy at times-- we could still see wind gusts 20-30 MPH. Tuesday will still be warmer than average for late November-- with temperatures in the 50s, but they will be dropping throughout the day.
Wednesday looks good. Skies should clear, but temperatures will be trending cooler. We're expecting highs only in the 40s. On Thursday, we start to warm up again with high temperatures near 50 degrees. Friday will be partly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 50s!
We are tracking another storm system Saturday, which could produce more rain.
The Early Warning Weather Team
NOVEMBER’S RECORD WARMTH…
Records began to fall over the first full weekend of the month. On Saturday the 7th, a record high was set for the Greater Hartford Area when the temperature reached 79 degrees. The previous record was 74 degrees, set in 1975. We also set a record in Bridgeport with a high of 69 degrees. The previous record was 68 degrees, set in 1965.
On Sunday, we set a new high temperature record for Bridgeport at 72 degrees. The previous record for November 8th was 71 degrees, set in 1975. We did not break the high temperature for the Greater Hartford Area, but is was close at 75 degrees! The standing record for November 8th is 77 degrees, set in 1975.
Highs were in the 70s again on Monday, but no records were tied or broken.
Tuesday, another record was set for the Greater Hartford Area when the temperature reached 77 degrees. The previous record for November 10th was 76 degrees, which was set a long time ago, in 1931. Bridgeport’s high of 70 degrees also established a new record. The previous record was 69 degrees, set in 1977.
Despite plenty of clouds Wednesday, the high temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was a record breaking 72 degrees. The previous record for November 11th was 69 degrees, set in 1977. Bridgeport’s high of 66 degrees was not a record. The record remains 69 degrees, which was also set in 1977 and previously in 1949.
For the Hartford Area, the temperature reached the 70s on 7 consecutive days, and that is a November record! Prior to this November, the previous record was 4 consecutive days with highs in the 70s in 1975 and in 2015. That is quite impressive when you consider official records date back to 1905, 115 years ago!
NOVEMBER AVERAGES AND EXTREMES…
During November, the normal high drops from 57 degrees on the 1st to 46 degrees on the 30th. The normal low goes from 37 degrees to 29 degrees over the 30-day period. On average, we get 3.89” of rain and 2.0” of snow.
The warmest temperature on record for November is 83 degrees, and that happened on November 2, 1950. The coldest temperature on record is 1 degree above zero and that happened on November 24, 1989. The wettest November was in 1972 when we had 8.53” of rain. The snowiest November was in 1938 when we had 15.6” of snow.
During the month November, we lose an additional 58 minutes of daylight. Daylight Saving Time ends on the first Sunday of the month.
OCTOBER 2020…
October went into the record books as a mild, wet, and snowy month! The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 54.1 degrees, which is 2.0 degrees above the 30-year average. We had a few big rain events in October and the grand total was 6.09”. That is 1.72” above normal. The abundant rainfall was just what we needed given the ongoing drought!
We also had 2.0” of snow on the 30th. It was a record snowfall for that date, plus it made this October the 2nd snowiest on record! In 1st place, of course, is October 2011. That’s when Winter Storm Alfred dumped 12.3” of heavy, wet snow on Windsor Locks. There have only been 6 days during the month of October that have had measurable snowfall since records began in 1905 (Greater Hartford Area).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
