THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
Skies will remain clear. Paired with light winds and dry air, temperatures will nosedive into the teens. Make sure that pets are indoors and your home is sufficiently heated to prevented frozen pipes.
EARLY WEEK…
We’ll start Sunday off with clear skies. The breeze will become more noticeable in the afternoon as the arctic front dives south. In the afternoon, the front will be sailing into Vermont. This will have the greatest amount of instability and lift to get a couple squalls going. As the front arrives in Connecticut around sunset, there is less of a chance of convective squalls. Flurries are possible in the evening, and we can’t rule out a quick coating somewhere in Northern Connecticut. The winds will strengthen in the evening and force the temperatures into the lower teens on Monday morning. A steady northwest wind on Monday will keep our temperatures unseasonably cold. Highs only reach the mid-20s despite the sunny skies. Again, make sure to have a plan to keep you and your pets warm on Monday.
Tuesday will be significantly milder with a high of 40 degrees. Flurries will be possible in the evening. Some of these flurries or spot showers could last into early Wednesday. No accumulations are expected.
LATE WEEK…
Wednesday will bring a noticeably milder morning. Highs will remain near normal around 40 degrees. Wednesday through Saturday will generally be cold and cloudy. A weak system will roll into New England on Thursday bringing another chance of flurries. Accumulating snow looks more likely in Western Massachusetts. After the system, Friday will bring elevated winds and sunnier skies. A big pattern change won’t be here until potentially next Sunday.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
-------------------------
HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Gray TV). All rights reserved”
(10) comments
OMG. I heard the snow could be ankle deep before its over! Should we panic buy now, or later tonight?
Idiots in wannabe race cars ??? Please expand on your derogatory comment please ,young lady .
OMG - sooo need more of these Winter Storms. Found such improved sleep and felt better rested NOT HAVING TO LISTEN TO IDIOTS AND THEIR LITTLE WANNABE RACECARS blatting away (as if it were to anyone's benefit)
C'mon wintery winterness.
This is hardly a storm, Haney Hiney did it again!
I already want spring as soon as possible, and they pass the snowfall! What a nightmare
I'm not looking forward to next Tuesday with those temps in the single digits.
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
That would be proofreading and not spellcheck because both of those other words are correctly spelled.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.