With 2 hours to go in the 26th day of October, an autumn nor'easter continues to impact Connecticut. Fortunately --- the worst of the rain that lead to flooding has been to our (in NY); meanwhile, the worst of the wind has to been to our east (in MA) where gust a gust in Scituate reach 68 mph!
So far, rainfall totals in our state have exceeded 4" in areas like Danbury and Bethany. Most of southern CT has picked up between 2.5 and 3.5 inches ... farther inland, totals ranged from 1.5 to 2.5 inches.
Overnight, lighter rain tapers to scattered showers by daybreak. At the same time, the wind remains up, at times gusting over 40 mph --- especially across eastern and southeastern CT.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
A FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for Northern Connecticut through 8:00 pm Wednesday.
A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Windham, Northern New London, Middlesex, Southern New Haven, and Southern Fairfield Counties until 2:00 pm Wednesday.
A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for Southern New London County until 2:00 pm Wednesday.
TONIGHT & WEDNESDAY…
The center of a large and intense ocean storm will skirt the coast of Eastern New England. We’ve already had wind gusts to over 50 mph in East Haven and on New London Ledge. We’ll continue to have periods of rain tonight and the wind will remain quite strong. Gusts to up to 50 are possible, especially in coastal and eastern Connecticut. Scattered power outages have occurred, and more are possible tonight. Minor coastal flooding is then possible during the next high tide cycle later tonight and early tomorrow morning. It is going to be quite raw tonight with lows 45-54.
The storm will move away to the east of New England tomorrow. Tomorrow morning will be quite windy and there will be some lingering showers early on. Conditions will be a little better during the afternoon as the wind will begin to ease up a little, and the showers will be over. The sky will remain cloudy, but a peek at the sun can’t be ruled out. Temperatures will rise no higher than the 50s, and the wind will certainly add to the chill.
Rainfall totals from this storm will range from 2-4” across most of the state, but there could be locally higher amounts of 4-5”. So far, flooding has been held to a minimum, but poor drainage flooding, basement flooding, and flooding on small streams and rivers is still quite possible.
The storm will move out to sea tomorrow night and this will allow an area of high pressure to move in from the west. The clouds will clear away, and the wind will subside. Temperatures will dip into the upper 30s and 40s by morning.
THURSDAY…
This will be the pick of the week! High pressure will bring partly to mostly sunny skies and a much lighter wind. The air will be seasonably cool with highs 55-50.
Thursday night could be the chilliest night of the season (in over 5 months!) due to the combination of a clear sky and a light wind. Lows will range from the mid-30s inland to the lower 40s at the shoreline. There could be a touch of frost in the normally colder locations.
FRIDAY…
Conditions will begin to deteriorate again on Friday as the next storm evolves to the south of New England. We can expect increasing cloudiness, but rain may hold off until late Friday or Friday night. Highs will range from 55-60
THE HALLOWEEN WEEKEND…
It looks like we’ll be dealing with another coastal storm on Saturday, although it won’t be as intense as our current storm. Still, we can expect periods of rain. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
While the steadiest rain will end Saturday night, there will still be some lingering showers on Sunday (Halloween). However, the bulk of the showers will be gone by sunset, which is good news for the trick-or-treaters! Highs Sunday will be in the lower 60s, and evening temperatures will be in the upper 40s and 50s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Monday, the first day of November is looking good! The sky will be mostly sunny, and it will be a comfortable day with highs in the low and mid-60s.
Tuesday should be partly sunny and pleasant with highs in the lower 60s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest, updated by Mark Dixon
