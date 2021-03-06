TONIGHT & SUNDAY…
Winds are subtly backing off, but it’ll be enough to give us a gnarly wind chill between now and sunrise. The northwest flow will give us below average temperatures across inland and coastal zones. This dry flow will give us plenty of sunshine. Given the calmer winds on Sunday, this should turn out to be a relatively comfortable day.
EARLY WEEK…
Northwest flow will continue Monday. Less mixing should help temperatures increase a bit, but it will virtually be the same as Sunday. A ridge will shift east helping to flip the flow and bring us significantly warmer temperatures on Tuesday. High pressure will deflect the next low into the southern plains. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature plenty of sun and above average temperatures.
Models are boosting Thursday’s high quite a bit! This will be the warmest day of the week. The Long Island Sound acts as a refrigerator instead of a space heater on Thursday. Coastal temperatures will hug 60 while the inland valley will see mid-60s.
FRIDAY & WEEKEND…
Moisture and cloud cover will increase Thursday night. A quick cold front will dive into the Northeast on Friday delivering isolated showers. The core of the storm should be north of us so the temperature change won’t be too dramatic and rain totals will be low. Nonetheless, the cold front brings us back to the 40s on Saturday. Next weekend looks cool, but not nearly as cold as the one we’re experiencing.
FEBRUARY 2021 & THE METEOROLOGICAL WINTER…
For the Greater Hartford Area, February was colder than normal, and precipitation was above average. The average temperature was 28.6 degrees, which is 1.1 degrees colder than normal. Precipitation was 3.35”, which is 0.46” above normal. Snowfall was 20.8”, which is 9.8” above normal. Bridgeport had the 3rd snowiest February on record, and the 4th snowiest month on record with a grand total of 30.7”!
February was the only colder than normal month during the meteorological winter. For record keeping purposes, the meteorological winter includes all of December, January, and February. For the Greater Hartford Area, the average temperature in December was 33.7 degrees, which is 2.1 degrees above normal. The average temperature in January was 29.0 degrees, which is 2.9 degrees above normal. For the 3-month meteorological winter, the average temperature was 30.4 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees above normal. Total precipitation was 11.08”, which is 1.52” above normal. Total precipitation includes rain plus the water equivalent of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Total snowfall was 39.1”, which is 8.4” above normal.
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
