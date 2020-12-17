***A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for all of Connecticut until 1pm***
WINTER STORM BAILEY…
Our first named storm of the season has been bringing heavy snow and a gusty wind to Connecticut. At times snow has been coming down at a rate of 1-3” per hour. Plus, a northerly wind has become stronger. Gusts to 40 mph or higher will cause blowing and drifting through this morning. The snow is light and fluffy since the air is so cold; therefore, we don’t expect any major problems with power outages. However, sleet and freezing rain has been briefly mixing in over southeastern portions of the state. To make matters worse, the wind is making it feel more like the single digits and lower teens!
Precipitation tapers off, becoming lighter and scattered midday. There will likely be some partial clearing before the day is over, but it will be windy and cold with highs only in the 20s to near 30, and the wind chill will remain in the single digits and teens. Bundle up!
With regard to storm total accumulation, we have adjusted (decreased) our forecast. We are now forecasting 8-15” of snow for most of the state (the lower end for southeastern Connecticut, where there could be some mixing).
The sky will become clear tonight and the wind will gradually subside. With a fresh snow cover, temperatures will likely dip into the upper single digits and teens!
FRIDAY…
The end of the week will be quiet! Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, breezy and cold with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. High pressure will crest over New England at night. That means the wind will become very light, if not calm. With a clear sky and a fresh snow cover, we expect temperatures to drop to the coldest levels of the season, thus far. We are forecasting lows in the single digits! Readings near zero or even below zero will be possible in the normally colder locations. The record low for the Greater Hartford Area for December 19th is -3, set in 1942.
THE WEEKEND…
The weekend will be nice a quiet, and the cold weather will gradually moderate. Saturday will be mostly sunny, and the wind will be light with high pressure in place. After a frigid morning, we are forecasting highs 30-35.
A weak disturbance could bring a few scattered rain and snow showers to the state on Sunday, but it could also stay completely dry. Despite a partly to mostly cloudy sky, temperatures should rise well into the 30s to near 40 degrees.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday should be mostly sunny and not too cold. Lows will be in the 20s, and highs should be in the low to middle 40s.
A push of colder air could result in flurries or snow showers on Tuesday. Plus, a west to northwest wind will get stronger as the day progresses. Highs should be in the low and middle 40s, but it will turn much colder late Tuesday and Tuesday night.
Wednesday should be mostly sunny, although there could be an increase in cloud cover during the afternoon. It’ll be seasonably cold with lows in the 20s and highs 35-40.
Meteorologists Bruce DePrest and Mark Dixon contributed to this discussion
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
NOVEMBER 2020 RECAP…
November went into the record books as a warm, wet month! The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 46.2 degrees, which is 3.8 degrees above normal. It was a tie for the 8th warmest November on record. One of the big highlights was a 7-day stretch with highs in the 70s, which is a November record for the Greater Hartford area! Prior to this November, the previous record was 4 consecutive days with highs in the 70s in 1975 and in 2015. That is quite impressive when you consider official records date back to 1905, 115 years ago!
November was also very wet with 5.28” of rain. That is 1.39” above normal. We only had a trace of snow, which is 2.0” below normal.
DECEMBER AVERAGES & EXTREMES…
In December, the average high drops from 45 degrees on the 1st to 35 degrees in the 31st. The average low is 29 degrees on the 1st, but it drops to 19 degrees by the 31st. Average snowfall for December is 7.4”. These statistics are for the Greater Hartford area.
The record high for December is 76 degrees. It was set on December 7, 1998. The record low is -18, set on December 30, 1917. The snowiest December on record was in 1945 when there was a grand total of 45.3” of snow!
