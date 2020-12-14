WEATHER ALERT…
A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for all of Connecticut from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon.
TONIGHT & TOMORROW…
Today’s wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain is on its way out. As this storm moves out to sea, a northwesterly flow of drier, colder air will develop. The northwesterly breeze will become stronger tonight, and the clouds will clear away. Temperatures will be in the 30s this evening, and overnight lows will be in the 20s.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. The northwest wind will gust to 30 mph. Therefore, wind chills will be in the 20s most of the day. The combination of clear skies and diminishing winds will allow temperatures to dip solidly into the teens tomorrow night.
WINTER STORM BAILEY…
Our first named storm of the season is expected to bring a heavy snowfall Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Clouds will increase and thicken during the day Wednesday, and temperatures will struggle to reach 30 degrees. They could stay in the 20s across much of the state. Snow is expected to develop after dark, most likely Wednesday evening. Snow will become heavy at times Wednesday night, and a northeasterly wind will become stronger. Gusts to 30-40 mph could cause blowing and drifting later Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The snow should be light and fluffy since the air will be cold. Lows Wednesday night will be in the upper teens and 20s.
Snow will have a huge impact on the Thursday morning commute. Some forecast guidance models have the snow ending later Thursday morning, but other models don’t bring an end to the snow until Thursday afternoon. There could be some clearing before the day is over, but it will be windy and cold with highs only in the 20s to near 30, and wind chills will be in the teens.
For now, we are forecasting 8-12” of snow for Coastal and Southeastern Connecticut, where there could be a brief period of mixing. Elsewhere, we are forecasting 10-18” of snow. This is all very preliminary and subject to change. A lot depends on the exact storm track, whether is tracks near the benchmark (40 N, 70 W) or outside the benchmark. We will keep you updated as new information comes into the Early Warning Forecast Center.
The sky will become clear Thursday night and the wind will gradually subside. With a fresh snow cover, temperatures will likely dip into the range of 5-15!
FRIDAY…
The end of the week will be quiet! Friday will be mostly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. A northerly breeze won’t be too strong, but it will certainly be enough to get your attention.
High pressure will crest over New England Friday night. That means the wind will become very light, if not calm. With clear skies and fresh snow cover, temperatures are expected to drop to the coldest levels of the season, thus far. We are forecasting lows in the single digits!
THE WEEKEND…
The weekend will be nice a quiet, and the cold weather will moderate. Saturday will be mostly sunny, and the wind will be light. After a frigid morning, we are forecasting highs in the low and middle 30s.
A weak disturbance could bring a few rain and snow showers to the state on Sunday, but it could also stay completely dry. Despite a partly to mostly cloudy sky, temperatures should reach the upper 30s and lower 40s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Temperatures will continue to rise on Monday, reaching 40-45. It’ll be a nice-looking day too with mostly sunny skies.
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
The Travelers Weather Service and Channel 3 began the tradition of naming winter storms in 1971. Today, we proudly continue that tradition. Last winter, the theme for naming winter storms was pet names, which was quite popular with our viewers. However, we only had 1 named storm in early December, and that was Winter Storm Abel. This year, we decided to continue with that theme. Therefore, the first named is the “B” storm, which is Bailey.
NOVEMBER 2020 RECAP…
November went into the record books as a warm, wet month! The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 46.2 degrees, which is 3.8 degrees above normal. It was a tie for the 8th warmest November on record. One of the big highlights was a 7-day stretch with highs in the 70s, which is a November record for the Greater Hartford area! Prior to this November, the previous record was 4 consecutive days with highs in the 70s in 1975 and in 2015. That is quite impressive when you consider official records date back to 1905, 115 years ago!
November was also very wet with 5.28” of rain. That is 1.39” above normal. We only had a trace of snow, which is 2.0” below normal.
DECEMBER AVERAGES & EXTREMES…
In December, the average high drops from 45 degrees on the 1st to 35 degrees in the 31st. The average low is 29 degrees on the 1st, but it drops to 19 degrees by the 31st. Average snowfall for December is 7.4”. These statistics are for the Greater Hartford area.
The record high for December is 76 degrees. It was set on December 7, 1998. The record low is -18, set on December 30, 1917. The snowiest December on record was in 1945 when there was a grand total of 45.3” of snow!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
