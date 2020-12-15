WEATHER ALERT…
A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for most of Connecticut from Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday afternoon. A WINTER STORM WATCH remains in effect for southern portions of Middlesex and New London Counties.
TONIGHT…
The sky will be partly cloudy this evening and tonight. It’ll be breezy and cold this evening. Temperatures will fall back through the 20s. Overnight, the wind will become lighter, and that will allow temperatures to dip into the teens, perhaps the upper single digits in the normally colder locations.
WINTER STORM BAILEY…
Our first named storm of the season is expected to bring a heavy snowfall tomorrow night and Thursday morning. Clouds will increase and thicken during the day tomorrow, and temperatures will struggle to reach 30 degrees. They could stay in the 20s across much of the state. Snow is expected to develop after dark, most likely tomorrow evening. Snow will become heavy at times tomorrow night, and a northeasterly wind will become stronger. Gusts to 40 mph or higher could cause blowing and drifting later tomorrow night and Thursday morning. The snow should be light and fluffy since the air will be cold. However, sleet and freezing rain could mix in over coastal and southeastern portions of the state. Lows tomorrow night will be in the upper teens and 20s. Wind chills will be in the single digits.
Snow and a wintry mix will have a huge impact on the Thursday morning commute. Precipitation will taper off by noon, and it will come to an end during the afternoon. There could be some partial clearing before the day is over, but it will be windy and cold with highs only in the 20s to near 30, and wind chills will be in the single digits and teens.
For now, we are still forecasting 8-12” of snow for Coastal and Southeastern Connecticut, where there could be some mixing. Elsewhere, we are forecasting 10-18” of snow. This scenario is becoming more likely. The center of Winter Storm Bailey will track near the benchmark (40 N, 70 W) or just outside the benchmark tomorrow night. We will keep you updated as new information comes into the Early Warning Forecast Center.
The sky will become clear Thursday night and the wind will gradually subside. With a fresh snow cover, temperatures will likely dip into the range of 5-15!
FRIDAY…
The end of the week will be quiet! Friday will be mostly sunny, breezy and cold with highs in the 20s to near 30. High pressure will crest over New England Friday night. That means the wind will become very light, if not calm. With clear skies and a fresh snow cover, temperatures are expected to drop to the coldest levels of the season, thus far. We are forecasting lows in the single digits! Readings near zero will be possible in the colder locations. The record low for the Greater Hartford Area for December 19th is -3, set in 1942.
THE WEEKEND…
The weekend will be nice a quiet, and the cold weather will moderate. Saturday will be mostly sunny, and the wind will be light. After a frigid morning, we are forecasting highs in the low and middle 30s.
A weak disturbance could bring a few rain and snow showers to the state on Sunday, but it could also stay completely dry. Despite a partly to mostly cloudy sky, temperatures should reach the upper 30s and lower 40s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Monday should be mostly sunny and not too cold. Lows will be in the 20s, and highs should range from 40-45.
A push of colder air could result in flurries or snow showers on Tuesday. Plus, a west to northwest wind will get stronger as the day progresses. Highs should range from 35-40, but it will turn much colder late Tuesday and Tuesday night.
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
The Travelers Weather Service and Channel 3 began the tradition of naming winter storms in 1971. Today, we proudly continue that tradition. Last winter, the theme for naming winter storms was pet names, which was quite popular with our viewers. However, we only had 1 named storm in early December, and that was Winter Storm Abel. This year, we decided to continue with that theme. Therefore, the first named is the “B” storm, which is Bailey.
NOVEMBER 2020 RECAP…
November went into the record books as a warm, wet month! The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 46.2 degrees, which is 3.8 degrees above normal. It was a tie for the 8th warmest November on record. One of the big highlights was a 7-day stretch with highs in the 70s, which is a November record for the Greater Hartford area! Prior to this November, the previous record was 4 consecutive days with highs in the 70s in 1975 and in 2015. That is quite impressive when you consider official records date back to 1905, 115 years ago!
November was also very wet with 5.28” of rain. That is 1.39” above normal. We only had a trace of snow, which is 2.0” below normal.
DECEMBER AVERAGES & EXTREMES…
In December, the average high drops from 45 degrees on the 1st to 35 degrees in the 31st. The average low is 29 degrees on the 1st, but it drops to 19 degrees by the 31st. Average snowfall for December is 7.4”. These statistics are for the Greater Hartford area.
The record high for December is 76 degrees. It was set on December 7, 1998. The record low is -18, set on December 30, 1917. The snowiest December on record was in 1945 when there was a grand total of 45.3” of snow!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.