1:30 PM Update:
Blizzard conditions continue near the shore in New London County with winds gusting over 50 mph. Wind gusts are between 20 to 40 mph elsewhere across the state, which is reducing visibility. Snowfall rates are steady around 1" per hour across the state. There are a couple of heavier bands in eastern Connecticut and just to the east of the I-91 corridor. Norwich to Danielson are on their way to 18" of snow.
At this time, an additional 3-8" can be expected in Eastern Connecticut. It depends on where and how long the heaviest bands set up. There will a sharp contrast in the western third of the state that may only see 1-3" added. The winds will be strong enough to blow snow until midnight. Blowing snow is glaciating on roads and travel will be difficult even after the snow starts to taper tonight.
11:30 AM Update:
We've officially reached Blizzard status in the New London area; 3 hours of visibility 1/4 mile or less, and sustained winds and gusts higher than 35mph.
The snow is really coming down right now in areas of our state. Snowfall totals are going up. The highest we are hearing about right now is Canterbury at 15"! The wind is also whipping- We've seen gusts right now to 48 MPH in East Haven and we're expecting those to get even higher as the storm continues. We're on live right now on Channel 3, please tune in!
WINTER STORM BOBBY…
***A BLIZZARD WARNING is in effect for New London County through all day until 7PM***
***A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the entire state all day today until midnight***
Here are some of the snowfall totals we have already received:
15" Canterbury
13" Sterling
12" North Franklin
10" Bozrah
10" Wallingford
10" Montville
9" Pomfret
As of this right now, our highest projection in the state is 12-18" for eastern Connecticut. Areas east of I-91, from New Haven to Stonington, and the northeast hills are within this one foot minimum forecast. They heaviest snow will fall from until 2 PM today. The snow is fluffy, which will make snow blowers and shoveling a bit easier than usual. The low snow density is a part of the snowfall forecast we rendered. For example, if Willimantic gets 15" of snow, it would record as 1.0" of rain/snow equivalent.
There has also been the introduction of a blizzard warning in New London County. The only difference is the potential of wind gusts approaching 60 mph and several consecutive hours of white-out conditions. To be termed a blizzard there must be winds 35 MPH+, visibility 1/4 of a mile or less and a significant amount of snowfall for at least three hours. Fluffy snow will spread back onto roads right after they have been plowed. Along with heavy snow, this is an example of impossible driving conditions.
The high pressure over Ontario and New England will supply cold air throughout this storm. The northeast winds of the nor’easter prevented us from breaking into the 20s. The temperatures and wind chills will get progressively worse this afternoon. It will feel at or below zero throughout the day. This will add another layer of danger to the situation if folks get stranded on the roads or are simply trying to clear snow. Conditions will quickly become dangerous as the gusts flair up to 50 mph with snowfall rates 1-2” per hour. Now until 2 PM will be the worst of the storm with consistent gusts over 40 mph creating near white out conditions. Accumulating snow will continue until around 7 PM, then taper off towards midnight.
Wind impacts will be evenly spread throughout the state, but power outages will be most likely over coastal and eastern Connecticut where the snowfall will be highest with slightly stronger gusts. The coastal flooding threat is at a minimum given the proximity of the storm and the angle of the winds.
NEXT WEEK…
Crews should have plenty of time to improve the roads by Sunday morning. The snow will stop by early morning, but the winds will take longer to fade away. Wind chills on Sunday morning will be below zero. The sun will emerge in the late morning as highs climb into the mid-20s.
Monday morning will be a very cold start with improving afternoon conditions. Tuesday will be our third day in a row of sunshine as snow removal is finally coming to an end. As for some good news, we are expected to see the warmest temperatures we’ve had since the first days of January. Highs could reach 50 degrees later next week. There will be rain with this big warmup on Thursday.
Meteorologist Scot Haney & Lorin Richardson
-------------------------
HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
(7) comments
This is hardly a storm, Haney Hiney did it again!
I already want spring as soon as possible, and they pass the snowfall! What a nightmare
I'm not looking forward to next Tuesday with those temps in the single digits.
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
That would be proofreading and not spellcheck because both of those other words are correctly spelled.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.