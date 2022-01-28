NOON UPDATE...
While there is scattered light snow in the state now, this is NOT related to Bobby. Snow from the nor’easter should begin closer to midnight, then ramp up toward daybreak. We will wake up to snow cover, statewide.
Given eastern CT is closer to the storm’s center, this is where the heaviest snow and strongest wind will be realized.
The worst of the storm will still be from 10a to 4p. During this window of time, we can expect:
- 1-2”/hr snowfall (perhaps higher in banding that sets up)
- Can’t rule out thunder
- Wind gusts up to, perhaps over, 55 mph
- Power outages
- Horrible visibility (perhaps white out conditions)
- Blowing/drifting of snow
- Temps in the teens, wind chill values in the single digits/below zero
The storm moves northeast Saturday evening, taking the snow with it.
The greatest amount falls over eastern CT, 18” to perhaps as high 2 feet! Farther west, toward the NY border, 4-8” can be expected.
Sunday is a cold, breezy but bright day.
Next week, we’re still on track for a big warming trend.
Mark
---------------------------------
TODAY…
***A BLIZZARD WARNING is in effect for New London County from tonight through tomorrow***
***A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the entire state from tonight through tomorrow***
Temperatures remain fairly steady this morning (upper teens, lower 20s) thanks to a light southerly flow in tandem with an increase in cloud cover. We'll end the week today with highs in the low to mid-30s. While overcast and dry for most of the day, we can't rule out isolated snow showers. This is associated will a cold front that will deepen Bobby’s surface low. We may see a coating of snow with these light snow showers by the later this evening. These snow showers will have little to no impact on driving.
WINTER STORM BOBBY…
***WINTER STORM WARNING, STATEWIDE FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TOMORROW EVENING***
The cold front that's moving through the state today will drill temperatures down into the teens for tomorrow. The northeast winds of the nor’easter will prevent us from breaking into the 20s. Given these temperatures, the snow density will be on the low side which further supports our forecasts of over a foot and a half for the far eastern section of Connecticut. 8-18” is expected for the western third of the state, including Hartford. We expect these estimates to pivot east or west, but it’s looking likely that most of the state will grind to a halt around 10am tomorrow morning.
The snow associated with Bobby will start just after midnight tonight. When you wake up tomorrow, everything will be covered in snow. This will be a deceiving moment in the forecast when the winds are gusting up to 30 mph and there is only a few inches on the ground. Conditions will quickly become dangerous as the gusts flair up to 50 mph in the late morning and snowfall rates spike to 1-2” per hour. 10 AM to 4 PM will be the worst of the storm with consistent gusts over 40 mph creating near white out conditions. Accumulating snow will continue until around 7 PM, then taper off towards midnight.
Wind impacts will be evenly spread throughout the state, but power outages will be most likely over coastal and eastern Connecticut where the snowfall will be highest with slightly stronger gusts. Coastal flooding threat is at a minimum given the proximity of the storm and the angle of the winds.
NEXT WEEK…
Crews should have plenty of time to improve the roads by Sunday morning. The snow will stop by early morning, but the winds will take longer to fade away. Wind chills on Sunday morning will be near zero. The sun will emerge in the late morning and highs will climb into the mid-20s.
Monday morning will be a very cold start with improving afternoon conditions. Tuesday will be our third day in a row of sunshine as snow removal is finally coming to an end. As for some good news, we are expected to see the warmest temperatures we’ve had since the first days of January. Highs could reach 50 degrees later next week.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis with Scot Haney
-------------------------
HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
(6) comments
I already want spring as soon as possible, and they pass the snowfall! What a nightmare
I'm not looking forward to next Tuesday with those temps in the single digits.
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
That would be proofreading and not spellcheck because both of those other words are correctly spelled.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
