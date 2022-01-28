TONIGHT…
***A BLIZZARD WARNING is in effect for New London County from tonight through tomorrow***
***A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the entire state from tonight through tomorrow***
At 5:30, it's 30 degrees, and this will be the warmest it's going to be until Monday. There are dwindling flurries across the area. The next round of snow we get will be associated with Winter Storm Bobby. Temperatures will gradually decrease throughout the night. We will quickly have nasty wind chills by midnight along with the arrival of accumulating snow. The winds will be calm and suddenly spike to 20 mph gusts around 11 PM. The first snow showers will arrive on the shoreline by 8 PM and 9 PM inland. There is still time to accomplish chores tonight, but by 11 PM, the roads will become slippery.
WINTER STORM BOBBY…
***WINTER STORM WARNING, STATEWIDE FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TOMORROW EVENING***
The forecast is holding strong this evening. We still expect most of Connecticut to get over 10" of snow. They heaviest snow will fall from 7 AM to 1 PM on Saturday. The snow will be fluffy, which will make snow blowers and shoveling a bit easier than usual. There has also been the introduction of a blizzard warning in New London County. The only difference is the potential of wind gusts approaching 60 mph and several consecutive hours of white-out conditions. White-out conditions mean that visibility is less than a quarter mile due to blowing snow. Fluffy snow will spread back onto roads right after they have been plowed. Along with heavy snow, this is an example of impossible driving conditions. Blizzard impacts will only be possible near Rhode Island around 10 AM.
The high pressure over Ontario and New England will supply cold air throughout this storm. The temperatures and wind chills will get progressively worse into Saturday afternoon. The northeast winds of the nor’easter will prevent us from breaking into the 20s. Given these temperatures, the snow density will be on the low side which further supports our forecasts of over a foot and a half for the far eastern section of Connecticut. 8-18” is expected for the western third of the state, including Hartford. Litchfield County will be the lone wolf with a forecast of 4-6" and some pockets of 8".
Conditions will quickly become dangerous as the gusts flair up to 50 mph in the late morning and snowfall rates spike to 1-2” per hour. 10 AM to 4 PM will be the worst of the storm with consistent gusts over 40 mph creating near white out conditions. Accumulating snow will continue until around 7 PM, then taper off towards midnight.
Wind impacts will be evenly spread throughout the state, but power outages will be most likely over coastal and eastern Connecticut where the snowfall will be highest with slightly stronger gusts. Coastal flooding threat is at a minimum given the proximity of the storm and the angle of the winds.
NEXT WEEK…
Crews should have plenty of time to improve the roads by Sunday morning. The snow will stop by early morning, but the winds will take longer to fade away. Wind chills on Sunday morning will be near zero. The sun will emerge in the late morning and highs will climb into the mid-20s.
Monday morning will be a very cold start with improving afternoon conditions. Tuesday will be our third day in a row of sunshine as snow removal is finally coming to an end. As for some good news, we are expected to see the warmest temperatures we’ve had since the first days of January. Highs could reach 50 degrees later next week.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon with Connor Lewis
-------------------------
HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
(6) comments
I already want spring as soon as possible, and they pass the snowfall! What a nightmare
I'm not looking forward to next Tuesday with those temps in the single digits.
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
That would be proofreading and not spellcheck because both of those other words are correctly spelled.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
