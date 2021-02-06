THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Temperatures will slowly drop tonight under clear skies and a weakening inversion. Temperatures will then start to rise after midnight as southerly flow starts to feed into the approaching storm. Cloud cover will increase tonight, but snow will hold off until Sunday.
A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for Fairfield, New Haven, New London, Tolland, Windham, and Middlesex Counties.
A WINTER STORM ADVISORY has been issued for Fairfield, Litchfield, and Hartford Counties.
WINTER STORM DIGGER
This storm barely made the cut to be a named storm, because some portions of Northwest Connecticut will receive routine snow. However, most of the state is expected to get nailed by a significant coastal storm.
Heavy snow will be the biggest impact. The core of the storm and the strongest winds will be well offshore. The snow may reduce visibility down to a half mile, but the wind doesn’t seem like much of a hazard. The offshore storm also means that plenty of cold air will be able to get dragged into the state. Snow will be the story from start to finish. The storm will be relatively fast starting around 10 AM and concluding by 9 PM. Some areas in Northwest Connecticut will continue with light snow through midnight. This storm will not linger into Monday. Snow accumulations will only occur tomorrow.
NEXT WEEK…
With high pressure in place, Monday will be bright and sunny, but cold. Highs will range from the mid-20s to the lower 30s. Temperatures will dip into the teens Monday night. The sky will start out clear, then there will be an increase in cloud cover before dawn.
Another storm system will move into the Northeast on Tuesday. Snow is expected to develop Tuesday morning and it will continue during the afternoon. Snow could change to a wintry mix during the afternoon, but that all depends on how much warming aloft occurs. Highs will be in the 30s. The storm will depart Tuesday night and a dry, cold northwesterly flow will develop. Temperatures will dip into the upper teens and 20s.
Wednesday should be mostly sunny, breezy and cold with highs 30-35. Wednesday night will be clear and cold with lows in the teens.
Another storm is on deck for Friday. This will have a similar setup to Tuesday where offshore distance and temperature variable will have a tremendous impact on the final outcome. We expect temperatures across the state to rise above freezing. Next weekend will be cold as a lobe of arctic are drapes over New England.
WINTER STORM COOPER…
Winter Storm Cooper dumped 10-19” of snow on most of the state. It appears Danbury hit the jackpot with 19” of snow! Winds gusted to over 50 mph in some coastal communities. Blizzard conditions occurred in Waterbury and Bridgeport for several hours. That means (for at least 3 consecutive hours) there were sustained winds or frequent gusts to 35 mph or higher, and the visibility was reduced to a ¼ mile or less due to falling snow or blowing snow. Record daily snowfall also occurred in several locations. 11.7” of snow fell at Bradley International Airport yesterday, which is a new record for February 1st. 15.2” of snow fell in Bridgeport yesterday, which is also a February 1st record. It was also a top 10 snowstorm for Bridgeport!
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
