***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** through today for all southern counties, Tolland and Windham counties with potential for slippery road conditions due to snow.***
It's back to February for today! Temperatures have dropped dramatically overnight after record breaking high temperatures were set yesterday, in the upper 50s. As of 4am, it's in the 20s and the 30s across the state, but a wind blowing in from the north and northwest is making it feel much cooler and in the 20s and teens. Some light snow has already started up across areas of our state.
A coastal low pressure system will bring us some light snowfall for today. Along areas of the shoreline and in eastern CT, we could see anywhere from 1-3 inches of snow.. in central spots and the NW corner we are expecting more minor accumulations. Either way, it's enough to make travel slippery if you are heading out today! Take is slow and watch for any slick side roads and driveways. Most of the snowfall will be through this morning although we could see some linger into eastern CT this afternoon.
Highs will only be in the low 30s and upper 20s for today. Northwest winds will usher in even cooler air for tonight so if you are heading somewhere to watch the big game, make sure you bundle up! Lows will be in the single digits and teens.
NEXT WEEK…
Valentine’s Day will be even colder. The northwest winds will make it feel like the teens. It’ll start off sunny but expect to see some afternoon clouds. You’ll want to dry out some firewood for this night! Tuesday will be another seasonably cold day with some sunshine.
Milder air moves back in on Wednesday. We will be back to above average temperatures. The rain will hold off until Thursday, some showers it looks like in the morning and then more of a steady rain in the afternoon and evening. Highs will surge into the upper 50s. This will eat away at a significant amount of snow stashes left in the state. It’ll be windy on Thursday, so it won’t be as pleasant as the last warmup.
We will cool back down into average temperatures by the weekend. Next weekend is expected to be cold and dry.
Lorin Richardson
HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
