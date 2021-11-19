TODAY, 11/19/21…
The rain is over! Today will be partly sunny, blustery and chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. It will feel even colder when the northwest wind gusts to 30 mph at times. That's quite a change over a 24-hour period, when temperatures will go from well above normal to a little below! Factoring in the wind, it will feel more like the 30s for much of the day. For comparison, the normal high for November 19th is 50 degrees for the Greater Harford Area. A brief rain or wet snow shower can’t be ruled out.
A clear sky and a diminishing wind will allow temperatures to dip into the 20s in many locations tonight.
THE WEEKEND…
Thanks to high pressure, tomorrow will be mostly sunny, and the wind will be light. The air will be seasonably chilly with highs 45-50. It’ll be a good day to rake up some leaves since you won’t be fighting with a wind. Clouds increase as we head toward and past sunset.
Saturday night will be dry and chilly with lows 30-35.
A push of milder air will result in a cloudier sky on Sunday. A few scattered showers will develop toward evening, but most of the day will be dry. Despite the clouds, temperatures will reach the low and mid-50s.
NEXT WEEK…
A storm will develop near the coast of New England Monday and Tuesday. At this point, it does not look like a big storm for Connecticut. We can expect periods of rain on Monday, and a mild breeze. Highs will be close to 60 degrees. As the storm intensifies to the east of New England Monday night and Tuesday, it will pull much colder air into the region, and a northwesterly wind will strengthen. Tuesday will be partly sunny, windy and cold with highs in the 40s. Gusts to 30 mph or higher are likely. Also, there may be a few snow flurries and snow showers.
Wednesday is the busy travel day before Thanksgiving. A powerful ocean storm to the east of New England will make for a very windy day, but we don’t expect any precipitation at this time. We are forecasting highs to range from 45-50.
The forecast for Thanksgiving Day is tricky. The ocean storm could retrograde to a position east of Cape Cod. If that happens, we’ll have rain, and the northerly wind will remain strong. However, if the storm center remains closer to Novia Scotia, Thanksgiving will be windy, but dry. We’ll keep you updated over the coming days!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest, updated by Mark Dixon with Scot Haney
-------------------------------------------------
SATURDAY’S TORNADOES…
There were 4 confirmed tornadoes in Connecticut this past Saturday, November 13th. Since tornado records began in 1950, this is the first time we had confirmed tornadoes in the state during the month of November. Earlier this year, on April 21st, there was a weak tornado in Kent. It was the state’s earliest tornado on record. This year, there have been a total of 8 confirmed tornadoes in the state, which ties 1973 for the second most on record. First place is 9 tornadoes in 2018.
OCTOBER 2021…
October was mild and wet across the state. The average temperature for the month in the Greater Hartford Area was 57.4 degrees, which is 4.4 degrees above normal. It was a tie for the 8th warmest October on record, and records date back to 1905! October was also another wet month with a rainfall total of 4.67”, which is 0.15” above normal. It was a month without any snow. An average, or normal, October has 0.7” of snow.
In Bridgeport, with an average temperature of 61.1 degrees, October of '21 will go down as the 3rd warmest! Rain over the 31-day period came in at 5.08" which makes it the 15th wettest on record.
