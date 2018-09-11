Technical Discussion

THIS AFTERNOON…
Wow! Is it raining out there today. We’ve picked up a pretty good amount of moisture across the state and it’s been coming with lightning and thunder too. Doppler estimates that up to 2.75” of rain has fallen in Litchfield County with well over an inch and half in other portions of Connecticut. Remember when you hear thunder and see lightning, please do your best to remain indoors. We’ve got a few more hours of this very heavy rain, especially in Central, NE and SE CT. Showers and thunderstorms will continue through the evening and at night, so keep that umbrella handy.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY…
High pressure will be in place over New England. However, with a cold front stalled to the south of New England today, abundant moisture will remain in place over Connecticut. Today will be mostly cloudy and showers are likely from time to time. There is even a chance for a thunderstorm. While dry weather will prevail most of the time, some showers could produce heavy rain. Clouds and a northeasterly flow should limit highs to the 70s across most of the state.
There is still a chance for showers tonight and tomorrow. The mercury will dip into the 60s tonight. Highs tomorrow will be in the 70s. We may see fewer showers tomorrow afternoon as high pressure moves into a position closer to the Massachusetts Coast. We might even see a little more in the way of clearing.
FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND…
With high pressure the dominant weather feature, we will enjoy a stretch of nice weather. Friday should be partly sunny with highs 80-84. Saturday should feature very similar weather conditions. If anything, Sunday will be a little warmer with highs in the low and middle 80s. Morning lows will be in the lower 60s over the weekend.
NEXT WEEK…
The nice weather will carry over into Monday. However, we may have to deal with what will become remnant moisture from Hurricane Florence. Florence will slam into the Carolinas and Virginia tomorrow night and Friday with a potentially devastating storm surge. Once over land, Florence will weaken, but it may stall and meander for a couple of days. This may increase the potential for catastrophic flooding over portions of the Mid-Atlantic Region.
OTHER TROPICAL SYSTEMS...
There are two other storms in the Atlantic: Isaac and Helene. Isaac’s path will take it over the Lesser Antilles during the next five days; Helene will curve northwest and then north, staying safely away from North America.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
