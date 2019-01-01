HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The new year started out unseasonably mild with temps in the mid and upper 50s, but temperatures are beginning to drop.
The high at Bradley was 56 and the high at Bridgeport was 58 degrees.
"In both locations, the temperature fell short of record levels. The record high for January 1st for the Greater Hartford Area is 61 degrees, set in 1966. The record high for Bridgeport is 62 degrees, also set in 1966," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.
Winds gusts were strong on Tuesday with winds gusting over 40 mph in several locations.
Temperatures are beginning to fall.
"Temperatures will fall back through the 30s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the 20s with some upper teens possible in the normally colder locations in the Northwest Hills," said DePrest.
Wednesday will be cold with highs in the 30s, which is the average for January 2nd.
There is a disturbance that DePrest is watching for Thursday morning.
"The result will be a period of light snow late tomorrow night and Thursday morning. Accumulations should range from a dusting to 1 [inch]," said DePrest.
The conditions are expected to improve by Thursday afternoon as the storm moves out to sea.
Friday will have better weather with highs in the 40s.
To read the complete Technical Discussion, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.