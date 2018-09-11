The next few days will feature warmer and muggier weather, along with chances for storms.
As a cold front moves through the state Tuesday evening, there could be some scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm.
Wednesday will feature much of the same, said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest, with mostly cloudy skies and showers from time to time.
"While dry weather will prevail most of the time, some showers could produce heavy rain," DePrest said.
The end of the week still appears to be dry.
The only thing that could affect it is Category 4 Hurricane Florence, which as of Tuesday morning's forecast continued to take aim at the Carolinas.
"It’s still slated for a Carolina landfall later Thursday," Meteorologist Mark Dixon said. "Upon moving inland, it could stall and produce flooding rain in the mid-Atlantic states."
High pressure over New England looks to block Florence from heading toward the region. However, we may not escape the effects of the far-reaching storm.
"Well down the road, toward the middle of next week, it is possible that some of the remnant moisture gets picked up by another storm system and heads in our direction," Dixon said.
He stressed that it was at least seven days away.
"Meanwhile, the indirect impacts will be on Atlantic facing coastline later this week/weekend," Dixon said "Larger swells, rough surf and dangerous rip currents."
The high pressure should remain in place for the weekend, which means it'll be dry.
