WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterbury are investigating a homicide that happened over the weekend.
Police say they were called to Waterbury Hospital around 1:31 a.m. Saturday for a report of a walk-in patient with a life-threatening stab wound.
The victim was dropped off by private vehicle.
Police say the victim, 23-year-old Shawn Delacruz of Waterbury, was driving a vehicle on Sperry Street and was almost involved in a crash with another vehicle that was driving on Johnson Street.
There were three passengers in the vehicle with Delacruz, police said.
Police say Delacruz and the driver of the other vehicle got out of their vehicles and started arguing.
The suspect male stabbed Delacruz in the torso with a knife, said police.
The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle described as light colored with 4 doors.
Police say the suspect was described as a Hispanic male wearing a white t-shirt and jeans, about six feet tall and a stocky build.
Delacruz received emergency surgery at the hospital but was later pronounced deceased.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (203) 574-6941 or leave information anonymously via Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.
