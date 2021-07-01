ROCKY HILL,CT (WFSB)-- The heat wave is over! We kick off the month of July with cooler weather, high temperatures should be held to the lower 80s. Heavy rainfall is quite possible since there will still be plenty of moisture in the atmosphere.

