HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The final day of 2018 will start out dry, but come afternoon, the clouds will thicken, and rain will begin to fall.
Temperatures will peak in the 40s and there could be a chance for a wintry mix in the valleys where pockets of cool air develop.
When it is time for the ball to drop at midnight, rain will be falling across the entire state. A reliable umbrella may not be a bad idea.
New Year’s Day begins rainy, but Cameron is expecting the precipitation to dissipate by mid-morning, making way for mild weather. Cameron expects clearing skies and highs in the 50s.
By Wednesday and Thursday however, the cold air is expected to return, sending temps to the upper 30s and teens, respectively, said Cameron.
The Meteorologists at Channel 3 are watching a potential development of a storm system to the south that could result in ice on Friday morning. But, temps are expected to rise into the 40s on Friday afternoon.
Saturday and Sunday will be cooler, according to Cameron.
To read the complete Technical Discussion, click here.
