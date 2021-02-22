Wendell Edwards co-anchors Channel 3’s Eyewitness News this morning.
Prior to moving to Connecticut, he anchored mornings and reported at ABC 3340 News in Birmingham, Alabama and at KOCO 5 News in Oklahoma City.
He worked as general assignment reporter and fill-in anchor at KHOU-TV in Houston, TX. He also reported and anchored for WOOD-TV News 8 in Grand Rapids, Michigan and WIS News-10 in Columbia, South Carolina.
Edwards earned a bachelor's degree from Abilene Christian University in Abilene, Texas, in 1992 and a master's degree from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism in 1997.
He loves to read, write and watch movies. He is former track standout in college having qualified for the 1992 Olympic Trials in the 110m hurdles. He’s an Emmy-nominated journalist and has won a number of awards for journalistic excellence, including the Oklahoma Broadcasters Association award for outstanding investigative reporting in 2010 and two NABJ Salute to Excellence awards in 2008 and 2011 and an in ABBY in 2020 from the Alabama Broadcasters Association for his “School Patrol” series. He also worked for a series of newspapers in his home state of Texas, including the Burnet Bulletin, near Austin Texas and the Corsicana Daily Sun, near Dallas/Fort Worth.
Wendell is originally from Dallas and grew up in Cayuga and Tennessee Colony, Texas.
He is married to his wife, Mekio, and they have 2 daughters, Kennedy and Kendall.
