Wendy Williams and Howard Stern have made up

It's all love again between Howard Stern and Wendy Williams.
During Monday's episode of her daytime talk show, Williams spoke of having been "heartbroken" by Stern's rant over some comments she had made about him.
Here's the back story: Williams got on Stern's bad side recently after she said on her show, "Howard is so Hollywood right now.
"Howard, I love you, but since you've gone Hollywood everything that you say is so predictable," she said. "Every story is going to be about, 'Oh, I love this one, and then we went on their yacht.' He's a Hollywood insider now, which sucks."
Stern then went on a profanity-laced rant on the air about Williams that included some none-too-kind insults.
"She makes RuPaul look like Margot Robbie," Stern said.
But the self-proclaimed "King of All Media" apparently had some regrets.
In a May 13 cover story with The Hollywood Reporter, Stern said, "That was me at my worst."
"I thought she was saying that I was a piece of s*** and I sucked," he told the publication. "But as (I hear it) now, I don't see it as an offense at all. If 'Hollywood' means that I've evolved in some way and the show has changed, then yeah, she hit the nail on the head."
On Monday, Williams said during her show she had read his comments about her.
"Howard, you know what, if you never apologized to me ever in your life, you would still be one of the most influential people in shaping my career," she said. "You and Oprah, that's it."
She also sounded appreciative that Stern pulled his rant from the archives of his show.
"You'll never hear that on repeat," Williams said. "I love him."
