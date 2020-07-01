Happy Birthday sign to benefit West Hartford food pantries
• For $25 a booking, Adam will come and set up the Happy Birthday lawn letters the night before, and come by the day of after dinner to break them down.
• 100% of the money collected is being donated to the kosher food pantry at Jewish Family Services of Greater Hartford and the West Hartford food pantry.
• Please email amgold1120@icloud.com or call (860) 614-3635 to book.
• West Hartford only.
