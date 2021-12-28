WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - West Hartford Police are looking for suspects in a shooting on Tuesday.
The reports came in just after 9:00 pm of multiple shots fired near New Britain Avenue and Hillcrest Avenue.
Police say they found an unoccupied car with damage from gunfire.
Police have not found any victims or any suspects in this shooting.
West Hartford Detectives say they are currently investigating this incident and the case is ongoing.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the West Hartford Police Department at (860) 523- 5203.
Police say there is an anonymous tip line as well at (860) 570- 8969 and a confidential email tip line whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.
