WFSB Boat Show Tickets
TAKE THE THIRD CALLER
Date:
Person taking calls:
Take Caller 3
Hello, you’ve reached the Better CT Boat Show Ticket Giveaway. You are caller number three!
Caller 3 has won IF they meet the following criteria. If these criteria are not met, take the next caller.
1. Are you or any member of your family an employee of WFSB-TV or the Meredith Corporation? Must answer NO
2. Are you at least 18 years old? Must answer YES
3. Do you live in CT? Must answer YES
4. Have you or a family member won a WFSB Contest in the last 30 days? Must answer NO
Congratulations! You have won 4 tickets to the Norwalk Boat Show! Now I need to get some information…
Winner Name
Address
Phone #
Email address
