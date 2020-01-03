NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.
REQUIRED AIR TRAVEL DATES FOR GRAND PRIZE: Saturday, January 25, 2020 through Monday, January 27, 2020. PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES IF YOU ARE UNABLE TO TRAVEL ON THESE DATES.
The WFSB Grammy Trip Sweepstakes begins at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (“E.T.”) on Friday, January 3, 2020 and ends Friday, January 10, 2020 at 7:35 a.m. E.T. Entries will not be acknowledged or returned. Station’s clock will be the official clock for the sweepstakes.
SPONSORS: WFSB/Meredith Corporation, 333 Capital Blvd, Rocky Hill, CT 06067; CBS Television, 530 W 57th St. New York, NY 10019
ENTRY:
1. Watch Eyewitness News on WFSB Channel 3 each weekday from Friday, January 3, 2020 through Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 4:30 – 5:00 p.m. E.T. for the Grammy Word of the Day.
2. The following weekday morning, listen to STAR 99.9 between 7:15 and 7:35 a.m. E.T. for the Grammy Word of the Day Cue to Call.
3. The 9th caller to STAR 99.9 (800-330-9999) will be the winner, if they can provide the CORRECT Grammy Word of the Day from the previous weeknight’s broadcast.
4. If the 9th caller is unable to provide the correct Grammy Word of the Day, or is otherwise determined to be ineligible, subsequent calls will be taken in order until an eligible winner provides the correct Grammy Word of the Day.
Sponsors reserve the right to cancel or delay sweepstakes in the event of telephone or other technical or mechanical failure or problems of any kind or because of non-authorized human intervention. Sponsors are not responsible for telephone or other technical or mechanical failure or problems of any kind. Sponsors are not responsible for high volume of phone calls that could result in continuous busy signal or phone company message that all circuits are busy. All phone lines are cleared at time of video/audio cue to call.
ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of CT who are 21 years of age or older at time of entry are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsor, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from Sponsor within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.
WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: At approximately 7:35 a.m. E.T. each weekday from Monday, January 6 – Friday, January 10, 2020, one (1) weekday winner will be determined per the method described above (five (5) weekday winners total).
Each weekday winner will receive a prize package consisting of:
• one (1) 2020 GRAMMY® Nominees CD
• one (1) GRAMMY® poster
• one (1) WFSB Drone 3 t-shirt
Total approximate retail value of the weekday winner prize package: $35.00. Weekday winners are responsible for picking up prize at WFSB’s studios (333 Capital Blvd, Rocky Hill, CT 06067) by close of business on Friday, January 17, 2020.
On or about Monday, January 13, 2020, at approximately 9:00 a.m. E.T., WFSB will conduct a random drawing from among the five (5) weekday winners. One (1) Grand Prize winner will receive:
• A voucher for roundtrip coach air transportation for two (2) to L.A. from an airport in the 48 contiguous U.S. - travel details to be arranged between winner and Infrared Experience Marketing. Winner and guest names required by 12:00 p.m. E.T. on Friday, January 17, 2020. Required travel dates: Saturday, January 25, 2020 through Monday, January 27, 2020.
• A two (2) night stay in one (1) room at the Hotel Indigo Los Angeles (899 Francisco St, Los Angeles, CA 90017). Two (2) people per room maximum. Stay must occur from Saturday, January 25 - Monday, January 27, 2020.
• Two (2) tickets to The 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the Staples Center (1111 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90015).
• Two (2) tickets to the Official GRAMMY After Party (Los Angeles Convention Center, 1201 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90015) with live performances, cocktails, refreshments, and food service.
• A voucher for admission for two (2) to the GRAMMY Museum (800 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015).
• $300 in spending money (provided with a Visa gift card) for winner’s discretion.
Total approximate retail value of grand prize: $4,840.00.
Not included: meals (excluding food served at after party and breakfast during hotel stay), gratuities, transportation other than specified above, alcohol, souvenirs. (The package does include a $300.00 prepaid card which may cover these expenses.) Winner and Guest must be 21 years of age or older.
Potential grand prize winner will be notified via telephone and/or email at approximately 10:00 a.m. E.T. on Monday, January 13, 2020, and must make contact with WFSB and confirm eligibility by 5:00 p.m. E.T. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, or prize is forfeited. One (1) prize per household, with the exception that the grand prize winner will also win a weekday prize. Sponsors will determine all elements of prizing in their sole discretion. Prize and travel arrangements will be coordinated by Infrared Experience Marketing.
Prize(s) may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsor. Sponsor disclaims all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or services accepted by the winner(s). The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited. If Grand Prize winner and guest are unable to travel on Saturday, January 25, 2020 through Monday, January 27, 2020, or are unable to accept prize for any other reason, the prize will be forfeited and an alternate winner may be randomly selected from the remaining weekday winners. Entrants understand that Sponsor is not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsor are final and binding in all respects.
ODDS of winning a weekday prize depend upon the number of eligible entries received. Odds of winning grand prize are 1 in 5.
PRIVACY: By entering this sweepstakes, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from WFSB and/or their affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials, WFSB reserves the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that WFSB believes may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly. For more information about how WFSB uses the information you provide, see their privacy policy at https://www.wfsb.com/site/privacy.html. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.
OTHER: Sponsors assume no responsibility for entries unable to be processed due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, or lost entries. Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsors further reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsors which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsors reserve the right to select winner(s) from among all eligible entries received prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the sweepstakes is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding online entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry.
GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsor to use winner’s entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winners’ list, if applicable; (ii) if Sponsor is unable to contact potential grand prize winner by telephone or email and if potential winner does not respond to any telephone or email message from Sponsor and confirm eligibility by 5:00 p.m. E.T. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, prize will be forfeited. If forfeited, an alternate grand prize winner may be randomly selected from the remaining weekday winners. If an eligible grand prize winner is unable to be confirmed by 12:00 p.m. E.T. on Friday, January 17, 2020, the prize will not be awarded. Winner(s) may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity by 12:00 p.m. E.T. on Friday, January 17, 2020.
By participating and winning a prize, winner releases Sponsor, its parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, CT state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner(s). Winner(s) will receive an IRS 1099-MISC tax form in the amount of the prize retail value as stated herein. For the winners’ list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after Friday, February 7, 2020 to “Winners’ List/Grammy Trip Sweepstakes” at the WFSB address above.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.