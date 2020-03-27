What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in April

We are all in this together.
For that reason we want to try and help make the time at home pass a little quicker if we can.
These are the days when we are most grateful for streaming, and Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Now and Acorn TV have plenty of new content premiering in April.
Scroll through the gallery above to see just some of what is being offered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.