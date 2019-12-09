The powerful Netflix limited series "When They See Us" was shut out of the Golden Globe nominations Monday.
Despite one of its stars, Jharrel Jerome, taking home the Emmy this year for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie, the drama about the Central Park Five now known as the Exonerated Five didn't register with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association voters.
The snub was met with surprise and disappointment by some on social media.
"When they see us being snubbed by the Golden Globes is consistent with the way people can't talk about our stories," actress Aurora Perrineau, who played Tanya in the series, tweeted. "It was "too hard to watch"yet it is our reality. Proud of @ava and the Exonerated 5. Never stop telling our stories.Onward and upward!"
The shutout of drama directed by Ava DuVernay was listed among other projects and performances by people of color that went unrecognized by Globes voters Monday, including Lupita Nyong'o for her role in "Us," Zendaya for "Euphoria" and Regina King for "Watchmen."
"The fact that regina king, zendaya, jharrel jerome, lupita and when they see us were all shut out of the golden globes," one person tweeted. "Hmm i wonder what they have in common."
