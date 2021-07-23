(WFSB) – We've seen the recipe all over social media and decided to try it for ourselves! It's the perfect refreshing summer drink for you or the whole family to enjoy, and it's so easy to make!
WHIPPED LEMONADE
- Ingredients:
- 3 cups of ice
- 2 cups whipped cream
- ½ cup sweetened condensed milk
- ½ cup lemonade
Directions:
- Blend all ingredients
- Top with more whipped cream
- Enjoy!
