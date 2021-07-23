Kara Sundlun shows us how to make this delicious viral summer drink!

(WFSB) –  We've seen the recipe all over social media and decided to try it for ourselves!  It's the perfect refreshing summer drink for you or the whole family to enjoy, and it's so easy to make!

WHIPPED LEMONADE

  • Ingredients:
  • 3 cups of ice
  • 2 cups whipped cream
  • ½ cup sweetened condensed milk
  • ½ cup lemonade

Directions:

  • Blend all ingredients
  • Top with more whipped cream
  • Enjoy!

