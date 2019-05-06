Why you may have missed Amy Schumer's baby gender reveal

Amy Schumer has slipped the sex of her first child into a message about her activism.
On Sunday the comedic actress posted a photo of her in what appears to be a doctor's waiting room along with her husband, Chris Fischer.
The posting is in essence a call for people to boycott the fast food chain Wendy's, but at the end of the caption she slipped in a nugget of news: "Also we are having a boy."
Here's how it all went down.
On Saturday, Chance the Rapper tweeted "Positive Affirmations for today: I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy's WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today."
Of course Wendy's spotted it and responded.
"It won't be today, but there's always a chance," the tweet from the company's official Twitter account said.
The company then followed up with a tweet that said "Y'all keep asking, so here's your chance."
"The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK," the tweet read. "Let's freakin' do this!"
Of course people did and of course it did, so get ready for those spicy nuggets.
But in the midst of all of it Schumer posted on Instagram "Hey! We love @chancetherapper and hate to be the ones to tell him that Wendys is the only fast food chain refusing to protect farmworker women from sexual assault and rape in the fields."
"This is true. Please read that sentence again," Schumer wrote in the caption of the photo of her and her husband. "Message for the people in charge: Instead of spicy nuggets, we want food that is harvested with dignity NOT violence. Please join the @fairfoodprogram and #BoycottWendys link in my bio of how you can help."
A spokesperson for Wendy's told CNN in a statement that "This is a complex issue, but be assured that we do not purchase the field grown product that the Fair Food Program covers."
"In fact, Wendy's is proud to only purchase tomatoes from indoor hydroponic North American farms. We are excited about the superior quality of these tomatoes, and this move further strengthens our commitment to responsible sourcing practices by providing safe, indoor working conditions, shelter from the elements and environmental contaminants, reduced water and land use burdens, and a significantly reduced need for chemical pesticides," the statement went on to say. "Further, all of our suppliers must adhere to our Supplier Code of Conduct which includes requirements related to human rights and labor practices. You can find more information about our position on this matter on our blog."
The baby is a first for Schumer and Fisher who married in February 2018.
