Will Smith opens up about the 'weight of parenting' and how he became a better father to Willow

(L-R) Trey Smith, Willow Smith, Jaden Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith attend the 26th annual EMA Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on October 22, 2016 in Burbank, California. Appearing on the Father's Day edition of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch series "Red Table Talk," the Hollywood actor spoke candidly about "the real weight of parenting."