HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A weak and fast-moving storm may only dump a couple of inches of snow across parts of the state, but it will be followed by a blast of bitterly cold air.
A winter weather advisory was issued for Litchfield, Hartford and northern Fairfield and New Haven counties through Tuesday night.
While it won't be a huge storm, the timing is tricky, and could lead to a potentially slick morning commute.
Snow started falling in the western part of the state late Tuesday afternoon.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest, snow will mix with or change to rain across much of the state Tuesday evening, but precipitation will remain all snow in far northern and western portions of the state.
The precipitation will change back to all snow before ending in the pre-dawn hours.
Snowfall accumulations will range from very little near the I-95 corridor to 1-2” in the Greater Hartford area, and 2-4” in northern and western CT.
DePrest said locally higher amounts of 4-6” are possible in northern Litchfield County.
A concern will be the impact to the commute Wednesday morning.
Once the storm departs, an arctic cold front arrives by Wednesday afternoon. With it comes the potential for snow showers or squalls.
Those squalls could lead to a tricky evening commute on Wednesday, and could put down a quick coating to 1 inch of snow for some parts of the state.
The squalls could also produce white-out conditions, and will be accompanied by winds that could gust to 50 mph.
Behind the front, the wind intensifies and temperatures drop.
"By tomorrow [Wednesday] evening, temperatures will fall back through the teens then into the single digits by midnight. The wind chill will drop below zero," DePrest said.
Gov. Ned Lamont announced he would activate the state's Severe Cold Weather Protocol beginning at noon on Wednesday and lasting through Sunday, Feb. 3.
“A brutally cold stretch of weather is expected to impact our state again in the coming days,” Governor Lamont said. “We need to spread the word to the most vulnerable in our communities that the conditions will become too dangerous to spend extended periods of time outdoors – shelters are available throughout the state."
On Thursday, DePrest said "morning temperatures will range from -5 to +5 and the wind chill will range from -10 to -25."
Highs will only range from the single digits to the teens on Thursday during the day.
The wind will gradually subside Thursday night and temperatures will bottom out in the range of -5 to 8 degrees.
No storms are in the forecast for the rest of the week.
