HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A woman faces charges following what police described as a road rage incident that resulted a man's leg being hit by a car.
Ebony Bolden, 26, was traveling south on Dixwell Avenue early Sunday morning when police said she began following a 31-year-old man's vehicle.
The reason for the road rage was not released.
Someone from inside Bolden's vehicle threw several bottles that struck and damaged the victim's vehicle, police said.
The victim eventually parked his vehicle on the side of the road.
That's when police said Bolden made a u-turn and her vehicle struck the victim's leg and vehicle, according to police.
The victim was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment.
Police said they found Bolden and her vehicle by Dixwell Avenue and Pine Street.
She was charged with second-degree assault, second-degree breach of peace and evading responsibility.
She was held on a $5,000 bond and scheduled to face a judge in Meriden on March 7.
