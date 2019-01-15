Click here for updates on this story
TECUMSEH, Okla. (KFOR/KAUT) -- Counterfeit cash, a stolen car and drugs have been found - after a 13-year-old helps halt an armed robbery at an Oklahoma Family Dollar.
It all started with what was supposed to be a quick trip to the Family Dollar. As soon as the teen, Braydon Self, and his stepdad walked in - they were faced with the robbery unfolding in front of them.
"The first thing I saw was the guy aiming a pistol at [my stepdad]," Self said.
While the gun was trained on him, Self took off.
"I ran to the back, and I looked at the back door, and I was like I want to go in there," he said, "and I called the cops."
It was a desperate call made while huddled in the back stock room. Self said he was forced to overcome fear for his stepfather and himself.
Just a couple minutes after Self made the call, police arrived. The gunman, identified by police as Trey Harlin-Sumlin, fled out the back door.
Self heard his stepfather going to find him but, not knowing who it was, he feared it was Harlin-Sumlin coming after him.
"I was like, oh man, that better not be him," he said. "I felt like I was going to get killed."
It didn't take long for police to identify Harlin-Sumlin and arrest him at his home, where they found more than just the stolen cash.
"They found counterfeit money, drugs and drug paraphernalia, and a stolen vehicle," said Tecumseh Police Chief JR Kidney.
It was a major break, and lives were possibly saved - the magnitude of which rendering the young hero nearly speechless.
"It's hard to explain," Self said. "I was very happy that he didn't get killed or me."
Charges against Harlin-Sumlin include robbery, forgery and possession of stolen property.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.