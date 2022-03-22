Program helps Hartford students find careers they’re passionate in

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It’s a special week for high school students in Hartford.

This week, students get to select a “Career Pathway.”

The different paths allow students to explore various fields.

The program helps the next generation find careers they are passionate about.

“I actually want to be a midwife nurse. It’s not set in stone but that’s what I have in mind for now,” Dazania Williams, a sophomore at Hartford Public High School.

Williams already trained in CPR.

During her freshman year she registered with the Allied Health Career Pathway, giving her an early glimpse of what it’s like to work in the healthcare industry.

“The more I was involved in Allied Health, I found a little passion for what I wanted to do. It was like a guide,” Williams said.

The Career Pathways Programs at Hartford Public Schools offer students real-world, hands-on experiences through classes, job shadowing and internships.

Students can select from a range of pathways, including public service, computer science, insurance and finance, journalism and media, or engineering and green technology.

“We know that students involved in career pathways stay in school and graduate at a higher rate than those that are not involved. So, we know this is tenfold in terms of the positives and outcomes for our students,” said Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, Superintendent of Hartford Public Schools.

Last year, Hartford Public Schools partnered with Hartford HealthCare and Ready-CT to launch the Allied Health Pathway.

The program serves as a pipeline to the healthcare industry.

“I wanted to get involved with it because I want to help people, I want to make a change. Help those sick, help those who need it,” said Rodrigo Fabian, sophomore at Hartford Public High School.

Fabian is interested in becoming a registered nurse or ultrasound technician.

“I have learned a lot. I have learned about different diseases around the world and how they’re controlled. And I’ve also learned a lot from our guest speakers who have come,” Fabian said.

More than 40 students joined the Allied Health Pathway in its first year.

The district hopes to double that number in the second year of registration.

March 24th is signing day for ninth graders and they’ll choose the pathway they want to pursue.

Those pathways help students become the next generation of leaders in high demand industries.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.