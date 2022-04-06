Group argues for student mental health facility in Killingly

KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) - Parents in Killingly are petitioning in favor of a no-cost mental/behavioral health center that was rejected by the town’s Board of Education.

The group, Take Back Our Killingly Schools, said more than 50 Killingly parents and residents added their names to a complaint that was filed with Connecticut Department of Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker.

“We are pleading with the state to investigate the actions and inaction of the Killingly BOE who we believe is failing to implement the educational interests of the state,” the group said in a news release. “Our students are experiencing a mental health crisis and the BOE has denied them access to the social and emotional supports they need in order to learn.”

A group of parents and students were said to have traveled to Hartford to speak during public comment at the Connecticut Board of Education meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

