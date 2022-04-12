Milford police searching for woman reported missing since January
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – Milford police are looking for a woman who has been reported missing since January 30.
Police say Jennifer Sullivan was last seen on January 5 in New London.
Sullivan is 5′ – 5′2″ tall, has long blonde curly hair, and blue eyes.
Police say she has a Grateful Dead bear tattoo on her ankle and a fairy tattoo on her back.
Anyone with information on Sullivan’s whereabouts is asked to call Milford police.
