Milford police searching for woman reported missing since January

Milford CT Police Department
Milford CT Police Department(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – Milford police are looking for a woman who has been reported missing since January 30.

Police say Jennifer Sullivan was last seen on January 5 in New London.

Sullivan is 5′ – 5′2″ tall, has long blonde curly hair, and blue eyes.

Police say she has a Grateful Dead bear tattoo on her ankle and a fairy tattoo on her back.

Anyone with information on Sullivan’s whereabouts is asked to call Milford police.

