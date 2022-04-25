New Haven acting police chief Renee Dominguez ordered to vacate position after court ruling

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven Interim Police Chief Renee Dominguez must vacate her role following a decision by the Connecticut Superior Court.

The city of New Haven’s charter says those appointed as interim police chief cannot stay in the role for more than six months.

“Although there are some mechanisms in the city charter that allow a temporary appointee to remain in office for more than six months, the clear import of the city charter is that an acting police chief cannot remain in place indefinitely,” court documents say.

Mayor Justin Elicker appointed Dominguez as acting police chief on July 1, 2021 following Chief Otoniel Reyes’ retirement from the position on June 30, 2021.

According to court documents, Elicker nominated Dominguez for permanent New Haven police chief on December 6, 2021.

“At its December 6, 2021 meeting, the Board for Alders rejected the defendant’s nomination by voice vote,” court documents say.

Dominguez withdrew her name from consideration for the position on December 10, 2021.

She planned to retire from New Haven police when a permanent chief was found.

Elicker plans to hold a press conference on the ruling Monday afternoon at 3 p.m.

See the full court ruling here:

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.