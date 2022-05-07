Twenty Towns
Police search for missing newborn

By Ashley RK Smith
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - The Connecticut State Police and the Middletown Police are searching for a missing 20-day old infant.

Zion Gonzalez went missing on May 6.

Police believe he may be in the company of his mother, Brigette Wood.

Wood is 5′02, 140 lbs., with sandy hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should contact the Middletown Police at 860-347-6941.

