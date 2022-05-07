Police search for missing newborn

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - The Connecticut State Police and the Middletown Police are searching for a missing 20-day old infant.

Zion Gonzalez went missing on May 6.

Police believe he may be in the company of his mother, Brigette Wood.

Brigette Wood (Silver Alert)

Wood is 5′02, 140 lbs., with sandy hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should contact the Middletown Police at 860-347-6941.

