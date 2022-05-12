Police: New Haven man facing charges in West Haven homicide

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A New Haven man is facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in December.

Police say the incident happened on Platt Avenue in West Haven December 16, 2021.

Carlos Gore Jr. died in the shooting, police said.

Paul Burruss Sr., 52, of New Haven, is charged with felony murder, home invasion, robbery first degree, and conspiracy to commit robbery first degree.

Burruss was taken into custody by police Wednesday after being found in Seymour.

He is held on a $1 million bond.

