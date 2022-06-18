Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

6 students, 1 instructor suffer minor burns following training session in Newington

(Credit: Reporter Matt McFarland)
(Credit: Reporter Matt McFarland)(WFSB)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Six students and one instructor suffered minor burns after training at a fire training center in Newington.

Officials say the incident happened at a training facility on Milk Lane.

The fire started as a controlled burn, but the heat eventually got too intense, officials say.

The controlled burn was put out and the seven people were treated for minor burns.

There is no word on the conditions of the patients.

The Fire Marshal’s office is investigating this incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Comfortable conditions expected for Father's Day, Juneteenth
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: Cooler & Breezy Weather For The Last Weekend Of Spring!
Bloomfield kicks of Juneteenth celebrations
Bloomfield kicks of Juneteenth celebrations
Harriet Tubman. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
Harriet Tubman’s great, great, great niece visits New Haven for Juneteenth