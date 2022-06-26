3rd round leader Xander Schauffle wins the 2022 Travelers Championship by 2 shots over Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston.
CROMWELL, Conn. (WFSB) - It’s the first PGA tour title since 2019.
Theegala took a one shot lead to the 18th tee where he promptly hit his driver up against the lip of a fairway bunker.
Theegala then attempted to blast out of the trap, but the ball hit the lip and stayed in.
The PGA tour rookie wound up with a double bogey.
That opened the door for Schauffle, who putt his second shot about 4 feet from the pin and he dropped the birdie putt to win his first PGA tour event since 2019.
Amateur Michael Thorbjornsen of Wellsley, Massachuesetts had a brilliant tournament finishing 15 under par. The Stanford sophmore finished in 4th place.
