Monkeypox case confirmed in Connecticut resident

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut Department of Public Health announced on Tuesday the first case of monkeypox in a Connecticut resident.

The DPH said it is male patient between the ages of 40 and 49 who lives in New Haven County.

We’re speaking with a doctor about monkeypox. Watch it here:

The patient isolated and has not been hospitalized.

No other patient information will be released, the DPH said.

“DPH believes that the risk to Connecticut residents from this case is low,” said commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD. “The United States is currently experiencing a monkeypox outbreak, and there will likely be additional cases in Connecticut in the weeks ahead. Monkeypox can spread through close prolonged contact with an infected person. This might include coming into contact with skin lesions, or body fluids, sharing clothes or other materials that have been used by an infected person, or inhaling respiratory droplets during prolonged face-to-face contact.”

Over the past month, DPH said it has raised awareness of monkeypox among higher risk populations, alerted and educated local medical professionals, and informed local health departments throughout the state to monitor for cases.

For Connecticut residents who are concerned about fever, swollen glands, and a new rash, they can contact their health care providers for evaluation. Health care providers can request orthopoxvirus testing for patients at the state public health laboratory by calling the DPH Epidemiology Program.

For more information about monkeypox, visit Monkeypox | Poxvirus | CDC.

